TechnipFMC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 1,441 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $118,889,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 168,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

