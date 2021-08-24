Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $106,814,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,327. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

