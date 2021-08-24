Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.33

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

