Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLTZY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.22%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

