Telsey Advisory Group Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $260.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Dollar General stock opened at $234.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

