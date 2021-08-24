Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,421 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 569,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

