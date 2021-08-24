Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

