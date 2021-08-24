Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TNYA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

