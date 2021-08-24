Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TNYA opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

