Tendies (TEND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $447,328.28

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Tendies has a market cap of $447,328.28 and $67,331.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tendies has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.21 or 0.00789053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00100063 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,715 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,715 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

