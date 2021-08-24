TENT (TENT) Market Capitalization Hits $586,316.03

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, TENT has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $586,316.03 and $112.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00327132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00139381 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00178744 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002549 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,170,760 coins and its circulating supply is 38,093,668 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

