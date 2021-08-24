Teresa Wynn Roseborough Sells 5,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HD stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
