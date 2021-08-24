TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0008

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $35.21 million and approximately $8,715.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00126048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00156636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,192.72 or 0.99730685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.65 or 0.00992595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.58 or 0.06668846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,913,333,463 coins and its circulating supply is 43,912,604,355 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.