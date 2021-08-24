Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $187.85 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.