Textainer Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,387 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 333% compared to the average daily volume of 783 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE TGH traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,097. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

