Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Textron worth $43,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

