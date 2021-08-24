TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 22,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,466,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352,866 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

