Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Thai Oil Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.