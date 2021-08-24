The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,708 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Allstate worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $136.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

