The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

TSE:BNS opened at C$80.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$79.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

