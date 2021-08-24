The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 55,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 82,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 25,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,389. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

