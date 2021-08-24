The Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Critical Comparison

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Cato and Bath & Body Works’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato $575.11 million 0.69 -$47.48 million N/A N/A Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.57 $844.00 million $3.46 19.53

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than The Cato.

Dividends

The Cato pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bath & Body Works pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Cato and Bath & Body Works, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A Bath & Body Works 0 1 7 0 2.88

Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $79.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than The Cato.

Volatility and Risk

The Cato has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of The Cato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of The Cato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Cato and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato 0.44% 1.16% 0.50% Bath & Body Works 12.96% -207.93% 17.23%

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats The Cato on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

