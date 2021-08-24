The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Neutral

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $270.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Cummins stock opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $339,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $154,145,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

