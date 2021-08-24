The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $106,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.56. 1,869,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

