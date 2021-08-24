The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.70

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 107088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $586.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

