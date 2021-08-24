The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Lifted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,152. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

