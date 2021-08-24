The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JYNT stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38. The Joint has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,403,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,690 shares of company stock valued at $34,062,969 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Joint by 100.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $13,833,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

