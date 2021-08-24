The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.91

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 12507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

