The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.91

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 12507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
