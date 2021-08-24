The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 655,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of The Mosaic worth $26,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 33.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

NYSE:MOS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

