The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.20.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.10. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.