The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,167,000 after buying an additional 347,686 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.