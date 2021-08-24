The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $18,373.68 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $18,373.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,081. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

