The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $193,642.40 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $193,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,771,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,476,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

