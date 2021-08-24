The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells $101,906.88 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $7,551.52.

On Thursday, June 24th, Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,081. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 959,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

