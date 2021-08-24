The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Arnon Katz Sells 4,035 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Arnon Katz sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $51,284.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 55,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,081. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.27. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

