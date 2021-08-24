The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $84,849.92 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08.

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 25,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

