The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $242.31 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $589.99 million and approximately $242.31 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00028853 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $729.11 or 0.01478393 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.