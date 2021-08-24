The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Trading Up 17.2%

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBBG) shares shot up 17.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3,750.00 and last traded at $3,750.00. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,200.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,533.60.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services.

