The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 202.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 203,771 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 3.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $82,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.14. 5,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,141. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $309.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.