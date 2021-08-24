The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after buying an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $304.72 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $309.98. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

