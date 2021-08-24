The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.74

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.74 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

