The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Chairman Sells $5,373,482.22 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,433,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,022. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. United Bank grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

