The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,956 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $68.17. 64,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,549. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

