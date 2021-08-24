The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,127.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,405 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. 107,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,181. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 147.29, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

