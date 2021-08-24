The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

