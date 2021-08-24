The Wendy’s (WEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2021 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

8/12/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – The Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,277. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

Get The Wendy's Company alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,370,241 shares of company stock valued at $35,629,795 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $52,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.