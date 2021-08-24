Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.43% from the stock’s current price.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

