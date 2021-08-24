Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TBPH. Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 253,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,335. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $676.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.