Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

TBPH stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $20,125,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

