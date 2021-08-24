Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

